KGL Technology breaks into the Ghana Club 100 companies'

KGL was ranked 11th

KGL Technology Limited, a subsidiary of the KGL Group of companies has claimed the 11th position, surpassing 89 other respected and distinguished companies at the 20th edition of the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Awards.

The coveted 1st position was claimed by Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (Ahafo South Mine).



The 2nd and 3rd positions were respectively secured by Scancom PLC Ghana (MTN Ghana) and Amanex Company Limited. The 4th to 10th positions were respectively occupied by: Goldfields Ghana Limited, Newmont Golden Ridge Limited, Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, Dansworld International Services Limited, Abosso Goldfields Limited, Benso Oil Palm Plantation PLC and FBNBank Ghana Limited.



The Ghana Club 100 was Instituted in 1998 by the Government of Ghana through the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). The Ghana Club 100 features an annual collation of 100 top and outstanding companies operating in the Ghanaian business landscape. With excellence as a benchmark and hallmark, the main objective of Ghana Club 100 is to celebrate and fully recognize companies making remarkable strides in their various business sectors.



The 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards celebrated decades of resilience, innovation and excellence championed by Ghanaian companies across the various strategic sectors such as Mining, Petroleum, ICT, Manufacturing, Tourism, Health, Education, Financial Services, Agriculture etc.



KGL Technology Limited is a globally recognized digital company operating in Ghana and West Africa and is part of the KGL Group of companies. KGL Group has been at the forefront supporting the Digitalization drive in Ghana and this year spearheaded operations into Cote D’Ivoire and Nigeria, with a focus on expansion in to the sub region.

In fact, KGL Group has become the Market Leader with the most Excellent Business Model for Public-Private Partnership in Ghana and Africa.



Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group of companies in his inaugural speech highlighted that, "Government do not create wealth, the private sector does, and as such innovating to both incentive and stimulate the private sector for job creation is a sure way to eradicate poverty. It goes without saying, wealth creation and poverty eradication through job creation are two sides of the same coin".



The prediction of most industry's players is quite high, with a top 10 finish projected at the 21st edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards to be held in 2024.



The KGL Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian group of companies with interests in technology innovation, Fin-tech, Logistics, property development, gaming and commerce. The parent company commands a network of specialized business units that promote efficient solutions and effective tech-based related services to customers across Ghana and partner operating regions.



The group has since inception prioritized the development of digital innovations that impact industries. According to Executive chairman Alex Dadey, “As a Group, our vision is clear and within reach: Becoming a powerhouse in digitalization across Ghana and emerging markets across the sub-region by capitalizing on our portfolio of strong operating companies across diverse areas of expertise”.