KIA begins enforcing reintroduced COVID-19 measures

The new directive introduced by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) for passengers arriving from China and other countries takes effect from Friday, 6 January, 2023.

Per the new directive, “all international passengers, including those from the ECOWAS region, must complete a port health declaration form” before embarhting on a flight to Ghana.



The directive also states that “all persons arriving in Ghana (citizens, residents, and visitors) who are fully vaccinated, will be exempt from any form of testing done either prior to boarding from originating country or on arrival in Ghana except passengers originating their journey from China”.



“Passengers originating their journey from China will be required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result 48 hours prior to departure from originating country.”



Such passengers will be “required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport at no cost.”

However, “all other passengers, originating their journey from elsewhere other than China (i.e., Ghanaian citizens, permanent residents of Ghana or non-Ghanaians), who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result 48 hours prior to departure from originating country”.



“Such passengers will be required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport at no cost.”



Also, “passengers may be randomly selected and offered test on arrival.”



Beyond that, “non-Ghanaians travelling to Kotoka International Airport with fake or forged vaccination certificates shall be quarantined and returned to the point of embarkation at their own cost.”