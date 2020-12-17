KIA confirms arrest for staff who stole iPhones

The suspect is currently at police custody for interrogations

The Ghana Airports company has confirmed the arrest of a staff of Ground Handling Company limited at the Kotoka International Airport.

According to a press release, the accused was arrested by the Aviation Security of the Ghana Ports Company Limited with several phones in his possession after handing an aircraft.



They have since sent the suspect to the Airport District Police for “interrogation and appropriate action.”

Below is the statement



