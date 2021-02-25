KIA workers withdraw services; demand MD’s removal

Kotoka International Airport (KIA)

Workers of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will on Friday withdraw some of their services in protest of alleged mismanagement by the Managing Director, Mr Yaw Kwakwa.

A statement issued Thursday directed all general staff to withdraw their services at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from 06:00hrs Friday, 26th February 2021, until otherwise communicated by the Union.



The statement further added that the “action has become necessary following the Boards attempt to shelve the report of an investigative committee comprising the Ministry of Aviation, the Board, Senior Management, and the Public Services Workers Union which confirms the allegations of mismanagement and abuse of office levelled against the Managing Director, Mr Yaw Kwakwa.”

The affected services shall include; Screening of pre-board passengers and access control, Fire/Safety cover for all aircraft, Water supply and sewage treatment and Public announcement and flight display.



