KJM Foundation commissions its first project for 2021 with Beyond the Game Foundation

Source: William Lamptey, Contributor

The KJM foundation in collaboration with Beyond the Game Foundation, as part of its mandate to provide clean and potable water to deprived communities in Ghana and beyond, has donated a mechanised borehole to the people of Gbenge Korpe a farming community in the Greater Accra region.

The ceremony which took place on the 9th of January, 2021 saw hundreds of village folks in a jubilant mood, most of whom could not hide their joy as a problem that had persisted for years came to an end.



For decades, the community which has a total population of about 486 have had to share their only source of water with cattle and other ruminants. The water body which serves the entire community is heavily polluted by the activities of fisher folks, therefore, making it unsafe to use.



Commissioning the borehole funded by Beyond the Game Foundation, founder of Beyond the Game foundation Dr Chanita Foster, said water is an essential part of our daily lives, therefore, there is the need for everyone to enjoy access to clean and safe potable water. She mentioned the possible ailment one could contract by drinking from an unclean water source, a reason for the act of kindness to the community.



She further reiterated her foundation's commitment to supporting deprived communities in the country to improve upon the quality of life of residents.



Goodwill ambassador for KJM foundation in Los Angeles, United States of America, PJ Kev together with the foundation's director Musa Mousse, expressed their gratitude to the chief and people of Gbenge Korpe for making this project a reality.



Founder of the KJM foundation, Mr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah popularly referred to as Kojo Jones, as part of the exercise, donated books and cash towards the construction of a community school structure which has been the cry of the community for ages.

On December 3, 2020, the KJM foundation with support from Beyond the Game Foundation together with volunteers also donated two boreholes to the people of Apiatewa and Adufokrom in the Central Region.



