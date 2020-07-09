General News

KKMA gets presiding member after four attempts

The Kpone Municipal Assembly has 28 Assembly Members comprising 18 elected members

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has finally elected a Presiding Member for its third assembly after four attempts.

Mr. Joseph Gbeze polled 18 votes to beat his closest contender Mr. George Ahingua, who polled 10 votes.



The Kpone Municipal Assembly has 28 Assembly Members comprising 18 elected members and nine government appointees.



Prior to his election, the Assembly failed on four occasions as none of the two members who contended then was able to get the needed two-thirds of votes.



In his victory speech, Mr. Gbeze, an accountant, stated that, it was time the Assembly members considered the development of their electoral areas as a top priority.

He added that, his duty would be to unite the Assembly Members to work towards meeting the developmental needs of their residents.



According to the newly elected Presiding Member, Assembly members in collaboration with the Assembly must endeavor to embark on communal labour monthly.



"I will ensure that, adequate resource are provided to facilitate the work of Assembly members within their various communities," he said.

