KKMA organizes breast cancer sensitization program for women

The sensitization program on Breast Cancer awareness was orgaized for women in Kpone Katamanso

Source: Richard Kwaku Tetteh Asumah and Maame Efua Tetewa, Contributors

The 9th of November, 2020 was a remarkable day in the history of Kpone Katamanso as the entire Municipality was brought to life by an event that was first of its kind.

The Centre for National Culture (CNC), in collaboration with National Commission for Civic Education, and the Non-Formal Education Department (NFED) of Kpone Katamanso, under the auspices of Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly, organized a public sensitization program on Breast Cancer awareness for all female residents across the Municipality.



The program was organized at the Kpone township to educate women on the increasing cases of breast cancer among women recently, it causes and how to avert the menace of such ill-health condition eating into the heart of society.



The program was organized on the theme "Using Drama to Educate Women on breast cancer"; thus a firm conviction that a major devastating health condition such as breast cancer can be curtailed and subsequently uprooted from society when aligning with the display of the very culture of that same society, hence the promotion of the two.



This saw massive attendance of all women across the length and breadth of the Municipality as well as dignitaries such as the Municipal Culture Director; Madam Sandra Boison, Zac Abrahams, Municipal Director of the Non-Formal Education Division Department, the Municipal NCCE Director, Seth Sottie, representatives from Center for National Culture, representatives from Kpone Traditional Council, Staffs from the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly.



This program, as fateful as it is, was organized to mark the “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” celebrated globally by all women in the month of October to create awareness on breast cancer including how to help prevent the spread in our societies.



Breast Cancer as we all know has been a major emerging health challenge among women and a few men recently. Women fall prey to breast cancer which they end up painfully losing their breasts or life in the process.

The number of women affected annually is on the rise unabatedly hence the need to constantly engage in frequent public sensitization programs to educate women on what breast cancer is and their individual role in preventing the spread.



Women of Kpone Katamanso are no exception to this dispassionate cancer which know no bounds hence the prime objective of this great initiative.



There was a drama performance by the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Drama troupe during the event to educate the women present at the occasion on the need to self examine themselves regularly and seek medical attention to control the spread of breast cancer.



The Municipal Cultural Director, Sandra Boison of KKMA in her speech advised the women to consistently examine themselves and visit the hospital for a regular check-up for early diagnosis to prevent the spread of breast cancer. She added that self-examination is the best resort since prevention is always better than cure.



Zac Abrahams, Municipal Director of the Non-Formal Education Department of KKMA asked women to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in order to stay healthy in this trying times of the global pandemic.



In his closing remarks, Seth Sotie, the Municipal NCCE Director took the opportunity to educate the participants on the upcoming elections.





He advised them to participate in the general elections peacefully and desist from all shades of electoral violence and double voting. He consequently acknowledged the presence of the various women groups present at the event most especially the Ghana National Association of Garment Makers and Hairdressers Association in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.



He said their dedication and patriotism to the course shall receive the utmost reward from heaven.





