KMA Boss swears in 270 GSS trainers ahead of 2021 PHC

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Mr. Osei Asibey Antwi, Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has sworn in 270 Ashanti Regional Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Ashanti Regional National Trainers.

The National Trainers undertook the Oath of Secrecy on Sunday, 11th April 2021, administered by the KMA boss Mr. Osei Asibey Antwi, during their final training session (3rd phase) of the 2021 Digital Population and Housing Census dubbed; “Face-to-Face Training” of the GSS which started last Friday in Kumasi.



Mr.Osei Asibey Antwi, he told NewstimesGh.com in an interview that, the 2021 digital PHC is very crucial since it will help government in effective planning.



He said, the information about the number of people in the country, their age, sex and their standards of living will assist the government to distribute the country’s resources equitably.



“The exercise is very important in planning, we get the information and out the planning, government is able to distribute the resources equitably,” the KMA Boss stated.

He further avowed that it is also important to identify the number of people in a precise neighborhood to help government to understand the specific developmental projects like schools, hospitals and other social infrastructures to be carried out.



The Kumasi Mayor therefore urged the trainers not to undermine the exercise but to deem it as very important because the success of the 2021 PHC largely depends on them.



“This is a very important exercise, let’s do it and do it better because the success of the PHC largely depends on you.”



Mr. Osei Asibey Antwi however, advised the trainers not to see the PHC as just an exercise, rather should use it as an opportunity to learn new things for themselves.