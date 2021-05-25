KMA Mayor race: NPP bigwigs, foot soldiers asking me to go for the position - Sam Pyne

Sam Pyne, Ashanti Regional Secretary of New Patriotic Party

It has come to light that one of the aspirants for the position of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive, Mr. Sam Pyne, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in the race following pressure from foot soldiers of the ruling party.

“It is against my wishes to file and become a Mayor but individual foot soldiers of our party are asking me to go for the position. They picked forms and filled in my name so that the President will consider my nomination," he revealed on Manhyia-based Opemsuo FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



So far, six people have filed for the position of KMA Chief Executive. The candidates include the incumbent mayor, Director of Urban roads Nana Atta Poku Agyemang' Samuel Pyne, Ashanti regional Secretary of NPP; Kennedy Kankam former Nhyeaso MP; Randy Collins Owusu Amankwa, former MP Manhyia North; Kwabena Mensah and outspoken Kusi Boafo, former director of Public Sector Reforms.



Speaking to host, George Opoku Mensah, the Regional Secretary disclosed that “those individuals in the party who did everything on my behalf already had my information and everything needed so they even signed the nomination form”.

Government and the party has ended vetting of aspirants for the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region chaired by the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah; NPP Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako among other party executives from national and region



According to the NPP Regional First Vice-Chair, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere, only qualified and party members with outstanding behavior will be shortlisted for the position more particularly who becomes Kumasi Mayor.



“The position is political. He may be a good person in terms of doing the work but I assure you that because we don’t know him in the region as Party Executives, we are not going to allow any outcast," the NPP leading member vowed.