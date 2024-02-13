KMA retains Patrick Kwame Frimpong as Presiding Member

Incumbent Presiding Member for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly(KMA) Patrick Kwame Frimpong

The incumbent Presiding member for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Patrick Kwame Frimpong, has been re-elected after he failed to secure two thirds of votes cast in the first round of the election in the 9th Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

The KMA’s presiding member election was contested by three assembly members including the incumbent Presiding member Patrick Kwame Frimpong, Assembly member for Krofrom East electoral Area, Ernest Ofori Baffour, and Aggrepa Poku assembly member for the North Suntreso electoral area.



61 out of 65 Assembly members including 20 government appointees, 40 elected assembly members, and the mayor excluding 5 members of parliament in the Kumasi Metro participated in the election as electorate.



The incumbent experienced assembly member Patrick Kwame Frimpong who is, Assembly member for Krofrom East Electoral Area secured 34 votes against Ernest Ofori Baffour who secured 19 votes while Agrepa Poku secured 5 votes.



Agrepa Poku, the assembly member for North Suntreso who secured 3rd position with five votes according to the electoral law was not permitted to contest again for the second round of the election.

While preparations for the second round was ongoing, Ernest Ofori Baffour who placed second with 19, stepped down for the incumbent expressing no interest in the election.



This compelled the electoral supervising officer to organize yes and know elections for the Assembly members to confirm him as the presiding member of the assembly.



At the end of the second round the Krofom East Assembly member secured an overwhelming majority of 55 Yes votes representing over 90% of total votes as against 3 people who voted No against him.



Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Samuel Pyne who was pleased with the election of the Krofrom East Assembly Member as KMA’s Presiding member commended the Assembly for successful election for the development interes of Kumasi.