KMA to generate wealth from waste materials - Mayor

Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Samuel Pyne

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) says they have advanced plans to create wealth from waste, as it continues to struggle to address the sanitation situation in Kumasi, Purefmonline.com reports.

Despite numerous efforts by successive administrations to rid the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of filth, sanitation still remains a big challenge for authorities.



As part of efforts to help improve the situation in the metropolis, the Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Samuel Pyne, in an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM with Kwame Adinkrah, stated that the Assembly has strategized in creating value from waste materials aside working assiduously to keep Kumasi clean.



“Kwame, the focus of the Assembly, is to embark on creating wealth from waste. We have already embarked on a study tour in Spain. We have a project with the European Union. We have also begun sensitization exercises on the need to have a clean environment. We are going to provide waste bins for dry waste and wet waste.



We have advanced plans to create wealth out of the waste materials in the City. We are bringing in four composting plants and two recycling plants that will transform these wastes into various items from which we can sell to generate revenue.”



The Kumasi Mayor further noted that as part of efforts to drastically improve the sanitation situation in the City, the Assembly has commenced talks with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to introduce sanitation education as part of the study curriculum.

“Kwame, making the City clean is key to our transformational agenda. KMA is in talks with GES to introduce sanitation education in the various schools so as to inculcate in the young ones the need to maintain a clean environment.



This when achieved will largely affect the country as a whole positively.” Hon. Sam Pyne stated on Pure FM’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ program on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.



The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is optimistic that it would be able to drastically improve the sanitation situation in the metropolis as a result of a partnership it has formed with the European Union.



The Assembly is set to receive 2.5 million Euro funding support from the European Union.