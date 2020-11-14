KNII mourns Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute (KNII) has eulogized the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, saying he was fully committed to the cause of Ghana.

Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd) died at age 73 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



Mr. Benjamin Anyagre, Executive Director of the KNII, eulogizing the former president, told the Ghana News Agency that he stabilized the country for almost four decades.



Mr. Anyagre said, “you can choose to do fault finding but the fact remains that he has stabilized Ghana for almost four decades and helped develop rural Ghana”.



He added that the former president could have hung on as a military leader as had been the case in many African states but he handed over peacefully after his constitutional mandate expired.



According to him, it was unfortunate that in this part of the world, people were so quick to criticize without openly looking at merits.

He said as Ghana mourns, it was important to go back to the gains of the late head of state who was the first president of the fourth Republic of Ghana.



He said Ghanaians must rise up against "Tribe-racism", and together “unlearn, learn and relearn” to unite Ghana and Africa, adding that, “we can in unison, and one voice be bold enough, and together to effect that change our beloved country Ghana is longing for”.







