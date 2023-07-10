KNUST Planning Department names Otec FM as Best Media House in Development and Planning Advocacy

Otec FM is a radio station based in Kumasi

The Planning Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has named Otec FM, a Kumasi based commercial radio station, as the Best Media House in Development and Planning Advocacy in the Ashanti region.

This according to the department “is in recognition for your consistent commitment to educating and informing the public about planning and development issues”.



In a letter signed by the Head of Planning Department, Prof Clifford Amoako, Otec FM will be decorated and presented with an award during a Symposium on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the KNUST.

In the letter dated July 5, 2023, it read “As part of our development engagement with various stakeholders in the development arena, we have identified your media house, the Otec FM, as an important partner in development and planning advocacy in the Kumasi metropolis in particular, and Ashanti region at large”.



“The development orientation of your programmes, as well as your engagement of experts on relevant topics in urban land use planning cannot be overemphasized. As a result, we are pleased to select you your highly esteemed media house as the Best Media House in Development and Planning Advocacy, the letter concluded.