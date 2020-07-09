General News

KNUST SHS case most unfortunate, investigations underway - Deputy Education Minister

Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum has said that a case that has led to the death of a final year student at the KNUST Senior High School in Kumasi is most unfortunate.

According to him, investigations have commenced into the matter and those found to have neglected their duty leading to the death of the student will be punished.



Meanwhile, the Regional Director of Education has this morning been dispatched to KNUST Senior High School where a student was believed to have been left to die due to fears that he might have contracted Coronavirus.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he however noted that the student's death is not COVID-19 related.



Dr. Adutwum assured parents that the situation is under control.



“We understand that, in the midst of all the anxiety, it is difficult for students to learn, but counselors are on-site now looking at ways that they can help the students recompose themselves and begin the preparations ahead,” he said.

In a video, the student is seen sitting on a table and being supported by four male students while he suffered for breath, and appallingly, some of the teachers watched on unconcerned as the student’s life gradually left his body over fears he had Coronavirus.



Irate students appalled at the neglect their colleague suffered and afraid such fate awaits them have reportedly demonstrated and destroyed school property and are calling for the school to be closed down.



President Akufo-Addo allowed final year Senior High School and Junior High School students to return to school last month in preparation for their final exams.



