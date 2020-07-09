General News

KNUST SHS might not be allowed to admit first year students – GES Council Chair

Council Chair of Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Michael Nsowah, has stated that KNUST SHS might not be allowed to admit first-year students due to lack of infrastructure.

This was after a final year business student who had ulcer complications at the school was left to die over fears that he had contracted coronavirus.



Reacting to this, Mr. Nsowah said the school will not be allowed to take fresh students without the existence of an isolation center and other facilities to contain the spread of COVID-19.



“I am aware that the school lacks infrastructure and if something is not done about it, that school might not be able to admit first-year students. I am aware that these are the challenges,” he stated in an interview with 3FM.



He added, because each school is supposed to have a COVID-19 response team, authorities did not have to wait for the boy’s parents before taking a step.



“Each school has a COVID team and KNUST didn’t have to wait for the child’s father,” he stated.

Background



Students of KNUST SHS went on a rampage after one of their colleagues, a final year business student was reportedly left unattended to while he writhed in pain over ulcer complications.



According to some of the students, teachers refused to attend to him over fears he had contracted the deadly Coronavirus.



Meanwhile, the headmistress of KNUST Senior High School has been ordered to step aside as the Ghana Education Service investigates circumstances leading to the death of one of the students.





