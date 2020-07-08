General News

KNUST SHS students resume protest over colleague's demise

Students of KNUST SHS in Kumasi have resumed protests over the death of their colleague after agitating one on Tuesday.

The students on July 7, 2020, embarked on a demonstration accusing school authorities of neglecting their colleague who was ill. Reports say authorities looked on while the helpless student died over fears that he may have contracted COVID-19.



The police were called to stop the demonstration after the agitated students destroyed some properties including a salon car. The said car, according to reports, belongs to the headmistress of the school.



Barely 24 hours after calm was restored, the students are back to express discontentment, GhanaWeb's correspondent reports.



The students are reported to have gone on a rampage again this morning, prompting school authorities to call in the police who once again.



A vehicle belonging to the headmistress and other school properties were vandalized by the angry students.

As at the time of filing this report, some parents had stormed the school premises to demand the release of their wards.



The police are said to have brought the situation under control whiles the Municipal Directorate of Education is also said to be engaging the students to calm nerves.







From videos recorded by some students and sighted by GhanaWeb, the student, before his demise, could be seen surrounded by some of his male colleagues as he struggled for breath. Some other personalities said to be teachers stood at a distance looking on.





Some of the students who have spoken to the media say their colleague complained of stomach pains and was left unattended to by authorities for nearly 3 hours until his father came from home and rushed him to a health facility.



He is said to have been pronounced dead on arrival at the health facility.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.