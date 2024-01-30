KNUST basic school closes down amid tertiary senior staff’s strike

File Photo

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has closed down its basic schools due to the ongoing industrial action by some three teacher unions in the education sector.

The closure comes after the Senior Staff Association at the Universities of Ghana(SSA-UG), Teachers and Educational Workers Union(TEWU) and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), declared a strike action over government’s failure to address concerns related to pensions and the alleged wrongful cancellation of their overtime allowances.



KNUST, in a press release signed by the university's registrar, A. K. Boateng,and copied to the OTEC News desk, said the closure takes effect from Tuesday January 30, 2024, until further notice.



The release further noted that the closure is a proactive measure undertaken by the university administration amidst the ongoing labour dispute, aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff.



The industrial action initiated by the aforementioned unions has created a state of uncertainty within the education sector, with demands ranging from improved working conditions to salary adjustments.

The impact of the strike has been felt across various educational institutions, including universities and basic schools.



The closure of the KNUST Basic Schools adds to the growing list of educational institutions affected by the labour dispute, further exacerbating concerns over the continuity of academic activities and the welfare of students.



Parents and guardians may have to make alternative arrangements for the education of their children during the period of closure.



As the standoff between the unions and government persists, stakeholders remain hopeful for a swift resolution to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of quality education across Ghana’s educational institutions.