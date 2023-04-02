KNUST exonerates former SRC president, others of allegations of misappropriation

Former President of KNUST SRC, Michael Abuah

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have officially exonerated some executives of the Students Representatives Council suspended in 2020 over alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to the management, former President of the SRC, Michael Abuah, and former Speaker of the SRC Parliamentary Council, Andrew Anokye Kyeremateng, the vice-president, Reginald Amo Yeboah and Financial Secretary, Derek Dadzie were exonerated by the school’s Disciplinary Committee after series of investigations over allegations of misappropriation.



“Following an allegation of misappropriation of funds levelled against you, a committee was constituted to investigate the said allegations.



“Based on the investigations conducted and the evidence elicited, the Committee concluded that you did not misappropriate the funds for your travel.



"The Vice-Chancellor, as the Chief Disciplinary Officer of the University, has considered the Committee’s report and accepted the recommendations of the Committee for your exoneration.



“I therefore, write on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, to exonerate you accordingly,” a letter signed by the Deputy Registrar of the University, Mrs Margaret Dzisi, dated March 23, 2023, stated.



The Management of KNUST in August 2022 issued a letter asking the president of the SRC and some executives to step aside of allegations of malfeasance.

“Pursuant to the allegations of misconduct against you for which reason the University has empanelled the Junior Member Disciplinary Committee (JMDC) to investigate same per letters referenced LWS/621A and dated August 18, 2022, I write on behalf of the Registrar to inform you to step aside as the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) by close of today the 25th of August 2022, pending the outcome of the official investigations into the alleged matters,” the statement said.



“By a copy of this letter, the SRC Judicial Committee is to ensure, in accordance with the SRC Constitution, that no hiatus is created in the administration of the student body.



“The Judicial Committee should liaise with the Director of Students Affairs for the necessary actions to be taken for the effective running of the SRC Administration,” the notice said.



This was after the executives of the SRC had been accused of misappropriating funds meant for a trip to South Africa.







