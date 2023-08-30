KNUST lecturers, students and residents hail Tech Police Command for their professionalism

The Ghana Police Service

Source: Maxwell Agyapong, Contributor

Lecturers, students, and residents living in and around the KNUST campus have hailed the professional conduct of Tech Police Command officers.

According to them, the personnel deployed there have so far demonstrated a good level of professionalism that has kept them safe and free from any worries ever since they chose the university community as their home and a place to acquire knowledge.



Speaking to a section of the students' fraternity who doubles as residents, they opined that they hope the police officers working under the Tech Police command will not do anything to stain their professionalism and their approach towards their safety.



A resident stated that the Tech Police Command has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism in their efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order.



"Their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community is truly commendable. They deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication to keeping the academic community and residents safe", he opined.



Albert Frimpong, who is a resident at Kokoben in the Oforikrom Constituency also added his voice and said, “The Tech Police Command have shown remarkable professionalism in their tireless efforts to combat crime and ensure law and order in the country. With their unwavering commitment and dedication, they have made significant strides in creating a safer environment for all residents in the area".

A food vendor at Ayeduase in her ordeal explained the proactive approach of the police officers working under the Tech Police Command have successfully apprehended criminals, disrupted illegal activities, and safeguarded communities with a call made to the unit.



She continued that, their thorough investigations and swift actions have helped bring justice to victims and instill a sense of security among the business community in the area.



A senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST, Emmanuel Fordjiour on behalf of the lecturers acknowledged the crime-fighting efforts of the Tech Police command and how they have prioritised community engagement and collaboration.



He said they have actively worked with lecturers and students, residents, businesses, and organizations to address specific concerns and develop tailored solutions.



"This inclusive approach has fostered trust and strengthened the bond between the police and the community they serve".

"Overall, the Ghana Police deserve commendation for their unwavering commitment to combating crime, maintaining law and order, and ensuring the safety of the Ghanaian population. Their professionalism and dedication serve as an inspiration to other law enforcement units in Ghana", he said.



In an interview with the commander C/SUPOL Fredrick Hammond of Tech District Police Command, he hinted that all stakeholders in and around KNUST, TECH must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.



"By actively participating in crime prevention, they can work together to create a safer community".



"Ghana Police rely on the support and cooperation of the public to combat crime effectively. If you notice anything out of the ordinary or witness any suspicious behavior, don't hesitate to reach out to the authorities. Your timely report can make a significant difference in preventing criminal activities and protecting your fellow community members"



"Remember, reporting suspicious activity doesn't mean you have to personally intervene or put yourself in harm's way. Simply provide the police with accurate and detailed information about what you observed. This can include descriptions of individuals, vehicles, or any other relevant details that can assist in their investigations", he said.

He continued by saying "By reporting suspicious activity, you become an essential part of the crime-fighting effort. Your action can help the Ghana Police take proactive measures and prevent potential crimes from occurring. Together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone in Kumasi".



"Let's all do our part and contribute to the collective effort in combating crime. Stay alert, stay safe, and remember to report any suspicious activity to the Ghana Police".



