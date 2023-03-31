3
KNUST medical students successfully deliver puppies through caesarean section

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medical Students at the School of Veterinary Medicine of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have successfully completed a caesarean section on a dog.

A video of the operation, which was shared by the Voice of KNUST, showed the students, who were seven in number, conducting the caesarean section.

One of the students, who was leading the operation, could be seen making an incision on the belly of the pregnant dog.

After the incisions, the student can be seen pulling out the parts of the dog which had the puppies.

At least three puppies were taken out after which the incision was closed.

The female dog, after the operation, could be seen laying comfortably on a movable stretcher.

Watch a video of the operation below:





