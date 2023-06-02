KNUST secures top spot as world's best in quality education

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

In a remarkable achievement, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has emerged as the leading institution worldwide that provides top-notch quality education, according to the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2023.

The highly anticipated rankings, unveiled on Thursday, have placed KNUST at the pinnacle of excellence with an impressive score of 93.1 in the category of quality education (SDG 4).



Outshining educational institutions from across the globe, KNUST's outstanding commitment to delivering exceptional educational experiences has earned it the top spot.



Notably, it stands as the sole African representative in the coveted top 10 of this year's rankings.



Noteworthy contenders in the ranking include Aalborg University in Denmark, securing the second position, and Lingnan University Hong Kong, getting the third spot.



However, KNUST's exceptional performance and dedication to quality education has set it apart, making it the unparalleled champion in this global recognition.



The esteemed Times Higher Education Impact Ranking serves as a testament to KNUST's unwavering pursuit of educational excellence and its unwavering commitment to transforming lives through education.

With this remarkable feat, KNUST solidifies its position as a beacon of educational brilliance, not only in Ghana but on the international stage.



This momentous achievement highlights the tireless efforts of KNUST's faculty, staff, and students, who have consistently strived for academic excellence and innovation. Their unwavering dedication to fostering a conducive learning environment has undoubtedly propelled KNUST to this moment of well-deserved glory.



As KNUST basks in the glory of being recognized as the global leader in quality education, the university remains resolute in its commitment to raising the bar even higher.



With an unwavering focus on academic excellence, KNUST continues to empower future generations of learners, shaping them for a brighter future for Ghana, Africa, and the world.



