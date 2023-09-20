KNUST student commits suicide at Wassa Akropong

The level 200 KNUST student who committed suicide

Correspondence from Western Region

A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has committed suicide after a few misunderstandings with his father at Wassa Akropong.



Isaac Ofori is said to have gone out with his friends where he took in some hard liquors. This didn’t sit well with his father who disciplined him for his actions.



Isaac Ofori was not happy about his father’s actions toward him. He then fell sick and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The information available to GhanaWeb indicates that he was found hanging on a crossbar in his room on Sunday, September 17, 2023, a few hours after he was seen going out to buy food.



“We all saw him going to buy food to eat this morning, only to hear of his demise through hanging”, a resident in the community said.



Meanwhile, the Wassa Akropong Police Command has conveyed to the Wassa Akropong Hospital morgue while the investigation continues.