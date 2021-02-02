KNUST suspends shuttle services over disregard for coronavirus safety protocols

KNUST has announced the suspension of shuttle services on its campus

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced the suspension of shuttle services on its campus due to the disregard to COVID-19 safety protocols in the buses.

According to the management of the University, this decision was taken to protects students from getting infected with the virus.



“Management has noted that there has been a blatant disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols governing the operation of shuttle services on campus in order to protect students from getting infected with the virus, Management has decided to suspend shuttle or bus services from various hostels on campus to faculty area with immediate effect,” the Univesity said in a statement.



The University, however, added that students from the College of Health and Allied Sciences (CoHS) who attend lectures at the Boadi new site and students who commute from specific areas to campus are exempted from the directive.

Management of the University also warned that “it will not hesitate to suspend bus services to students who ply the ‘exempted’ routes if they also flout the laid down protocols set out by the University.”



The University further urged all students and staff to comply with the University’s COVID-19 protocols to curb the spread of the virus.