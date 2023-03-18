KNUST unveils beautiful gold-plated statue of Otumfuo

The statue captures Otumfuo Osei Tutu II dressed in his royal regalia

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has unveiled a statue of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The statue, gold-plated shows the Asantehene who is also the Chancellor of the school, in a traditional Kente cloth, with what appears to be royal jewelry on his arms and wrists.



The statue also captures Otumfuo with a head ornament.



The statue which captures Otumfuo’s facial details in an exceptional way could be described as an exact duplicate of his image.

A post shared by the Asante Nation on their Twitter page, showed the Asante King in a pose with some other school officials around the statue.



Here is a glimpse of the statue of Otumfuo:



