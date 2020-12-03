KNUSTFORD University College graduates 48 in security intelligence

File photo: KNUSTFORD University Ghana campus

KNUSTFORD University College, a Private University in Kumasi, has organised a ten weeks course on security intelligence and forensic studies for 48 security personnel in the Ashanti region.

The course was to equip the participants who were from both the public and private security organizations with the requisite knowledge and skills to impact their attitudes and professional conduct on the field.



They were taken through courses in crime theory and practice, criminal procedures, contempt of court, corporate investigation skills, fingerprint and biometric science, computer science, and information security.



Mr Kwabena Nkansah Simpeh, Principal Programme Co-ordinator of the University, speaking at the graduation ceremony in Kumasi, said the participants had come out at a time when the country was preparing to go into an election.



He said the knowledge acquired would help the security personnel to provide the needed services to ensure smooth and peaceful elections on December 07.

Mr Simpeh said though the COVID-19 pandemic had crippled some of the academic activities, the University had been able to train more than 255 students in similar courses this year.



He expressed worry at the low participation of women in the course and used the occasion to call on more women to enroll to acquire skills and competency-based security training.



Alhaji Irbard Ibrahim, a Security Analyst, said lack of retraining and capacity building was a major challenge for security professionals.



He stressed the need to frequently build capacities of security professionals in competency-based programmes to equip them with the needed skills to discharge their duties.