'KOSA' executives pay courtesy call on Indonesian Consul in Accra

Four national executive members of the Kpando Senior High School Old Students' Association (KOSA) have paid a courtesy call on the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, H.E. Paskal A. B. Rois at his Consulate in Accra.

The delegation was led by the President of KOSA, Tsitsia Jonathan Kwaku Bansah. Other members of the delegation were the Vice President, Tsitsia Elias Kofi Arku, General Secretary, Tsitsia Justice Senanu Buoh, as well as the Treasurer, Tsitsia Eunice Nyadzro.



Tsitsia Bansah used the occasion to formally inform Mr. Rois, who is also a proud KOSA member, about the forthcoming 70th-anniversary celebration of their Alma Mater, Kpando Senior High School (KPASEC), scheduled for Saturday, 11th November, this year. KOSA also officially invited the Honorary Consul as a special guest and a proud KOSA and Voltarian to the anniversary event.



The Vice President of the Association, Tsitsia Arku congratulated Tsitsia Rois not only on his appointment as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana but also for making KPASEC, KOSA as well as all Voltarians and Ghanaians proud in Ghana and around the globe.



General Secretary of KOSA, Tsitsia Buoh, on his part, stressed the need for the old students to show greater interest in the development of their Alma Mater. According to him, KPASEC had impacted positively on their lives as KOSA members, adding that KOSA should make KPASEC better than it was during their time.



For his part, the National Treasurer of the Association, Tsitsia Nyadzro urged all KOSA members not only to financially support the power-packed lined-up activities of the anniversary but also to continue to be dedicated and committed to the course of KOSA and KPASEC.

Receiving the KOSA delegation, Tsitsia Rois was humble and grateful for the honour given to him and called on all KOSA members to come together and support the school in its total development.



He described the visit by KOSA to the Consulate as heartwarming and pledged his commitment and support not only to all activities of KOSA but also all efforts towards making KPASEC greater than it is now.



Mr. Rois said the forthcoming 70th-anniversary celebration should serve as a wake-up event to plan a bigger successful Silver Jubilee (75 years) celebration of Kpando SHS in the year 2028. He accepted the KOSA invite, and assured them that he would grace the occasion with his wife, H.E. Mrs. Gifty Etsa Rois, who he disclosed, is also a proud KOSA member.



The Honorary Consul used the opportunity to share with the executives the available scholarship and business opportunities from Indonesia and urged the KOSA fraternity and indeed all Ghanaians to take advantage of these chances to improve their lot in business and education.



The discussions, which focused mainly on the anniversary and the growth of KPASEC in general, lauded the efforts of the Headmaster, staff, and students for their contribution to the development of the school over the years.

On behalf of the executives of KOSA, the Vice President, Tsitsia Elias Arku later presented some anniversary souvenirs to the Honorary Consul. They were the 70th Anniversary Cap, a Lacost Tee-shirt, as well as a Mug.



The 70th anniversary celebration of KPASEC comes off with a grand durbar of stakeholders on Saturday, 11th November, 2023 at the KPASEC School Field at 9am prompt. Activities lined-up for the celebration include clean-up exercises and tree planting as well as donations at the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital at Kpando as well as Inter-House Quiz Competition and Gospel Concert on Monday, 6th November, Marathon and Sports Festival as well as Drama on Tuesday, 7th November, Career Guidance and Counselling Interaction with Staff and Students as well as School Debate on Wednesday, 8th November, Cooking Competition, Fashion and Departmental Exhibition and an Awards Night on Thursday, 9th November, KOSA Executive meeting, Cadet Displays and Candlelight Procession and Bonfire on Friday, 10th November, 2023.



The anniversary celebration is under the theme, ‘Quality Education, a Collective Responsibility’.



