KRASEC wins 2023 Oti Regional NCCE inter-schools debate

The winners with the Regional Director, Robert Kwesi Boame

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

Krachi Senior High School (KRASEC) has won the 2023 NCCE Oti Regional Debate Competition organized on the 22nd of November 2023 at Dambai in the Oti regional capital.

The Oti Regional Office of the National Commission for Civic Education organised the debate as part of the activities marking the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic and the Commission.



In his welcome address, the Regional Director, Mr. Robert Kwesi Boame, said the competition aimed to allow future leaders an opportunity to research and know about Ghana's democratic governance, appreciating its fruits and prospects.



He went on to say that the choice of the activity was to make the students understand that the competition of ideas best resolves disagreements. He advised students to always make superior arguments reign and not resort to violence when disagreements arise.



Six schools, namely Yabram SHS, Kyabobo Girls SHS, Kadjebi Asato SHS, Krachi SHS, Nkonya SHS, and Kpassa Sec. Tech. The school participated in the competition which was won by Krachi SHS (KRASEC) and followed by Yabram Community SHS. Kadjebi SHS came third, and Nkonya took the fourth position.

Mr. Bright Kwabla Agbodeka, the chairman for the occasion who also serves as a Commission member of the NCCE, in his closing remarks, admonished the students to learn from the presentations and be adequately prepared to take over the affairs of the country in the future.



Mr. Agbodeka further expressed gratitude to the Regional Director of NCCE, his Deputy, and the entire staff for making the debate competition successful.



The competition was sponsored by GCB Bank, Cereal Investment Company Limited, and Municipal and District Assemblies in the Oti region.