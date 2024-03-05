KT Hammond assumes Speaker's role in parliament

Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond

In a notable turn of events, the Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond, widely known as K.T. Hammond, took over the Speaker's seat as the presiding member during a parliamentary session.

This development occurred after Speaker Alban Bagbin informed the House of his temporary absence since he had received visitors.



Prior to Hammond's assumption of the role, Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu had been presiding over proceedings.



Initially, the Speaker had intended to adjourn the sitting.



However, MPs pleaded for an extension to conclude the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) for the day.

In light of the absence of the regular presiding officers, KT Hammond was nominated to oversee the session.



This marks the second time an MP has assumed the Speaker's seat, following Sunyani East MP Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh's historic moment on February 16, 2024, in recent times.



NAY/AE