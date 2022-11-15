0
KT Hammond tops Twitter trends

Kt Hammond Sad1 Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, who is also the co-chair of the ad hoc committee in parliament is currently topping trends on social media platform; Twitter, as the committee has commenced the public hearing of the motion of censure against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Following this development, some Ghanaians have shared mixed feelings about the comments made by K. T. Hammond while others took him on over his comment that he does not have a car hence the reason he is unaware of the current hike in fuel prices.

"I don't have a car. I don't buy fuel, KT Hammond, Me: Does he fly to parliament and his constituency?" Marcusadampah tweeted.

“I just burst out laughing when I saw KT Hammond as the chair. This seating will drag with a lot of interference from him," kwantw3fo added.

Below are some of the tweets:



























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
