KTU names hall after Omanhene of New Juaben

Daasebre Emeritus Professor Oti Boateng, Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area

The Governing Council of Koforidua Technical University has resolved to name a hall of residence after the Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Emeritus Professor Oti Boateng.

The naming of a hall of residence after the former Government Statistician is a result of his enormous contribution to the University.



A letter signed by the Vice-Chancellor of KTU, Prof. David K. Eassumang, and addressed to Daasebre Oti Boateng on the decision, stated that the "Governing Council of Koforidua University at its 125th meeting held on 13th of November, 2020 decided to commemorate indefatigable efforts and name a hall of residence after you. The name of the hall of residence is 'Oti Boateng Hall.'"

According to the Governing Council of KTU, the decision was informed by Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng's "remarkable and invaluable contribution to the university as Omahene of Juaben Traditional Area".