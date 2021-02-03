Kade police officers used taxi cab with one AK 47 riffle for anti-robbery operation - Report

The two officers have sustained severe gunshot wounds due to the robbery attack

Checks by Starr News have revealed that the two police officers shot by armed robbers at Akyem Pramkese leading to the death of one hired a taxi cab for the anti-robbery operation with a single AK 47 riffle.

Details emerging in the aftermath of the incident indicate that on Monday, February 1, 2021, at about 6:50 pm police at Akyem Pramkese in the Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern region received a distress call that some unidentified gunmen have blocked Pramkese – Akyem Takyiman motor road and were robbing commuters.



Three police officers; Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey, Corporal Christian Totimeh, and Detective Ibrahim Apaka in possession of just one AK 47 riffle were quickly dispatched to the scene on board a hired Taxi cab.



The team on reaching a section of the road at Ada Kwasi Junction spotted a mini Bus ahead of them at about a hundred meters away.



The Minibus slowed down forcing the taxi cab onboard by the police to also reduce its speed.



Suddenly, two unidentified men holding AK 47 riffles emerged from the bush onto the road, flashed a touch lightly onto the occupants of the taxi, and upon identifying the policemen, started shooting them indiscriminately at close range.

Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey sustained two gunshot wounds at his chest and one on his head while Corporal Christian Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib.



The driver managed to speed off amidst panic and rushed the injured officers to Pramkese Health Centre for treatment. Sergeant Moses Nartey Tetteh was pronounced dead on arrival while Corporal Christian Totimeh was referred to St Dominics Hospital, Akwatia, and was admitted for treatment.



The reinforcement team from the Divisional Police Command, Asamankese was subsequently deployed to the scene but the robbers fled before their arrival.



The Kade District Police Commander and the station officer visited the injured officer at Akwatia.



The body of Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey has since been deposited at Kade Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.