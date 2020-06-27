Regional News

Kadjebi Assembly supports PWDs with start-up kits, cash

The Kadjebi District Assembly in the Oti Region has presented some start-up kits and working capital valued at GHC196,400.00. to 85 Persons With Disability (PWDs).

The items included corn mills, rice mills, printers, baking kits, sewing machines, fridges, cassava mills, pepper grinders, palm kernel cracking machines and block moulding machines.



Mr Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), said the items were meant to support the PWDs to become economically and financially independent.



He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) one on the eradication of poverty through the enhancement of social images of PWDs.



Mr Asiedu said the government would at all levels safeguard and improve the living conditions of PWDs by releasing their share of the District Assembly Common Fund on time and also make sure that the Fund was used for the intended purpose.



He advised the beneficiaries not to sell the items but put them to good use to enhance their lots and improve their standard of living.

Mr Isaac Robson Klu, the District Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, said the items were bought from the District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF) allocation to PWDs.



Mr Klu said disability issues were important to the Assembly and needed the support and concerned of everyone.



Mr Addo Quarshie, the District Vice-Chairman of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD), advised PWDs to use the items to enhance their lots.



He said efforts were being made to reach those yet to benefit.

