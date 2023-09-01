Kadjebi based businesswoman enstool as Queenmother of Adafienu

Nana Senam Dunyo-Ntiamoah

Source: GNA

Senam Dunyo-Ntiamoah, a Kadjebi-based businesswoman has been enstooled as a Queenmother of Adafienu, a suburb of Denu in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Enstool under the stool name, Mama Xabenyo II, the 45-year-old wife of Kwadwo Ntiamoah, Kadjebi-based hardware dealer, engaging with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after her coronation, said she was not surprised of been selected and enstooled as a Queenmother as she hails from the royal family.



Mama Xabenyo, who deals in garments, footwear, mothercare, cosmetics, among others, advised girls who could not climb the educational ladder to learn a vocation as it pays.



She said acquiring vocational skills could help them have a better chance at getting a job or becoming self-employed.



The 45-year-old mother of four said not only would they learn valuable life skills, but they would also build their confidence and self-esteem.



She said skills acquired would also help them to become independent adults to support their husbands and themselves.

Mama Xabenyo said in many areas, vocational training had been limited to boys and men, so, having women in these fields was a ground-breaking and essential to moving to a more equitable workforce.



The Adafienu Queenmother, said learning and executing practical skills set their future to be much more positive, open-up opportunities to be employed in secure, stable, and profitable jobs where they could continue developing their skills and potentials.



Mama Xabenyo, who is a member of The Church of Pentecost, Kadjebi Central Assembly, said vocational skills, allowed girls to create a source of income by allowing them to earn money through their skills and knowledge, reducing their chances of poverty and improving their quality of life; adding, “but being able to provide for themselves and their families goes beyond just making a profit, it also means creating security for them.”



She said poverty and financial instability are widely detrimental to young girls, affecting their physical and mental health in multiple ways and posing a great challenge to their development and well-being.



Mama Xabenyo said lacking income also makes them prone to early marriage and other promiscuous lives, so, they needed to learn a trade.