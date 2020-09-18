Kafaba lynching: 5 suspects discharged; rearrested

The suspects are expected to reappear before the Tamale High Court on 13 October 2020

Five suspects involved in the lynching of Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have been discharged by the Bole District Magistrate Court, Class 91.3FM’s Northern regional correspondent Zion Abdul-Rauf has reported.

The discharged persons are Haruna Aness, 34; Issifa Tanko, 35; Shaibu Muntala, 29; Sulemana Ali, 35; and Issifa Zakyibo, 32.



The court presided over by His Lordship Andrew Prince Cudjoe discharged these accused persons out of the seven in police grips on Friday, 18 September 2020.



Speaking to the media after proceedings in court, the Chief State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney General in charge of Northern, Savannah and North East regions Mr Salia Abdul- Kudus said “the five accused persons have been discharged on the basis of the court’s legal opinion. However, police have rearrested them.”

The five discharged accused suspects were remanded back into police custody and are expected to reappear before the Tamale High Court on 13 October 2020.



Meanwhile, the remaining two suspects – Latifa Bumaye, 25 and Sherina Mohammed, 40 – will also reappear in the Tamale High Court on 13 October 2020.

