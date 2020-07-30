General News

Kafaba lynching: Police to arraign five suspects before court today

Madam Akua Denteh was beaten to death in public for allegedly being a witch

The Savannah Regional Police Command will Thursday(today) arraign before court five persons who turned themselves in to the police in relation to the lynching of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako told host Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM that his outfit will plead that the court remands the suspects to enable them to conduct further investigation into the matter.



Five suspects in the murder of the 90-year-old-woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region on Wednesday surrendered themselves to the Police.



This was after the chief of the town was picked up by police over the gruesome killing.



Madam Akua Denteh was beaten to death in public for allegedly being a witch.

Meanwhile, the IGP has announced a two thousand Ghana Cedis (GhC2,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.



The incident happened on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the East Gonja Municipality.



The old woman’s body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) mortuary.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings has also called for a serious investigation and arrest of all who were involved in the “cruel and barbaric lynching of the 90-year-old woman.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.