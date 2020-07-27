General News

Kafaba turns Ghost Town as homicide experts hunt for murderers

Akua Denteh was beaten to death

A team of crime experts from the National Police headquarters has been deployed to the Savannah Region town of Kafaba to hunt down the perpetrators involved in the gruesome killing of a 90-year-old woman.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service indicated that “the Inspector General of Police on [Saturday] 25th July 2020 dispatched homicide experts from the national police headquarters to the Savannah Region to help search for the murderers of Madam Akua Denteh, aged 90 years who was beaten to death at Kafaba … for allegedly being a witch.”



According to the statement, the suspects who have absconded “include one Sanjo, who is said to have hosted Hajia Filipina, a priestess who declared the deceased a witch. Others are the priestess, one Teacher Aliu, Bumaye, Ashley, and Manafo”.



The police have placed a bounty of GHS2,000 for anyone who finds these perpetrators.



Persons who have any information on the culprits are being encouraged to reach the police on their toll-free number, 18555 or 112.



Kafaba now a ‘ghost town’



So far the police have been engaging persons of interest including the chief of Kafaba and some Assembly members who have been aiding investigations.

It is also evident that the community has been deserted as many believe they would be arrested in connection with the incident.



“The community was very quiet when we visited, it appears people after getting a hint of possible arrest have run away”, said a spokesperson for the Gonjaland Youth Association, Borejinkpr Mufti Habibu Muftawu



The Association had visited the community on a fact-finding mission.



In a statement, it condemned the act describing it as “alien to us Gonjas”. The Association also urged the people of Kafaba to cooperate with the Police in their investigations.



The deceased Denteh has since been buried.

