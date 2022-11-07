Kaleo Solar Power Plant will boost economic activities in the Upper West Region – Regional Minister

Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih

Source: Peace FM

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih has said the completion of the Kaleo Solar Power Plant will help transform the region into a hub of economic activities to create jobs, improve livelihoods and alleviate poverty.

Addressing journalists during the State of the Region Report, a media engagement platform put together by the Ministry of Information for Regional Ministers to provide updates on developments in their regions, Dr. Salih said the completion of phase II of the solar plant will make the region the largest contributor of solar energy to the national energy grid.



“Works has also commenced for the construction of phase II of the Kaleo plant to add 15Megawatt peak. When completed, it will make the region the largest contributor of solar energy to the national energy mix,” he said



President Akufo-Addo in August this year commissioned phase I of the 13 Megawatts solar power plant. The project is the second utility-grid-connected solar project in the country.

Together with the Lawra solar project commissioned by the President last year, the systems will provide a combined generating capacity of 22.8-megawatt peak and will complement the national grid in Wa to provide efficient and reliable power for the region.



This Dr. Salih expressed delight at the coming on stream of the project expressing the hope that the projects would stimulate socio-economic activities and bring about an improvement in the lives of people in the region.