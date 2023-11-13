Kan Dapaah details what actually happened during violent clashes at Garu

Minister of National Security, Alright Kan Dapaah

The Minister of National Security, Alright Kan Dapaah, has given details on the harrowing incident that unfolded in Garu in the Upper East Region, leading to a violent clash between irate youth and a National Security team.

Detailing what actually happened, the minister said everything happened after the youth confronted the security personnel.



“The Ministry of National Security deployed a team of five counter-terrorism intelligence officers for a critical operation in Garu in the Upper East Region. Upon their arrival in Garu, the team was besieged by some irate youth who were armed with weapons, including AK47 assault rifles.



“Despite attempts to identify themselves as national security personnel, the angry youth attacked the officers, firing multiple gunshots at their vehicle. Seeking refuge, the officers drove to the Garu Police Station, only to face continued aggression as the irate youth encircled the station and fired shots. The timely intervention of the Ghana Armed Forces ensured the safe evacuation of the security personnel,” he said.



Addressing Parliament on November 13, Albert Kan Dapaah condemned the attack, adding that what they did was a matter that should have taken them to court.



“The attack on the national security personnel and the Garu Police Station was reprehensible and must be condemned in no uncertain terms. In many other jurisdictions, such attacks on security personnel will be classified as an attack on the state,” he added.



In response to military cruelties inflicted upon residents during a joint operation, Dapaah added that, “In the aftermath of the joint operation, reports have emerged in respect of excesses by the personnel who conducted the operation. This aspect of the matter is currently before the court. It will therefore be inappropriate for me to comment on the matter as it will amount to contempt of court.”

This revelation comes after growing criticism and concerns raised by MPs regarding the military's actions in Garu.



The minister was summoned to brief parliament on November 13, shedding light on the incident that has left many residents hospitalized.



The town of Garu experienced brutalities following an altercation involving national security operatives on a counterterrorism assignment, leading to a reprisal attack by the Ghana Armed Forces.



