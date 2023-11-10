Kan-Dapaah fails to appear in parliament over Garu, Tempane brutalities

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has defended the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah’s absence in parliament after he was summoned by the House in connection to the military attacks on residents of Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region.

As reported by citinewsroom.com, Afenyo-Markin stated that the issue has been resolved since the eight individuals arrested and remanded in connection with the incident have been released.



The national security minister was scheduled to brief lawmakers on Thursday, November 10, 2023, but he did not show up.



Responding to a question by MP Kofi Adams, on when the minister would address the House, Afenyo-Markin explained that the matter is considered closed due to the release of the eight individuals previously in custody.



“Leadership asked me to engage the National Security Minister, and I came to report the outcome of the engagement, which led to the National Security Ministry releasing the gentlemen who were in custody. I must explain here that at the time I was sent here, the court had remanded them for two weeks. Upon all considerations, National Security, through its prosecutor, applied for rescission of the said order, upon which the court granted. And the same day, the government ensured that all those gentlemen were sent to Garu and handed over to the families.



"So Mr. Speaker, that matter has been settled. The National Security did what was supposed to be done, and followed due process. So Mr. Speaker, that matter is closed," Afenyo-Markin said.

Following an alleged attack on some national security operatives in Garu, military personnel reportedly assaulted residents, resulting in one death and over 50 persons being hospitalised.



WN/AE



