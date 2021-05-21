Kan Dapaah’s action on assault on journalist a good step – Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch, Mr Ben Ephson

The action taken by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, against the National Security officers who assaulted Citi FM Journalist Caleb Kudah is a first to resolving issues of this nature, Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson, has said.

Asked whether Mr Kan Dapaah’s action is to be celebrated, Mr Ephosn told Dzifah Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Friday May 21 that “I think it is a first step, not celebration per se but is a first step and warning shot to the security agencies involved.”



He further said the swift manner this matter was handled could be an indication of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s resolve to have a good record with the media.



“He wants that when the records of government and media are being written and analysed, he will have some positive outcomes,” he said.



The Ministry of National Security has completed its investigations into the recent alleged assault on journalist Caleb Kudah.



According to the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, who issued a statement dated Thursday, May 20, 2021, the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and some police officers on the said day was “inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures”.



“The Committee also established that the journalists’ unauthorised entry into the premises of the Ministry of National Security was unlawful.”

Among the action taken by the Ministry are the reversal of the secondment of Lt Col. Agyeman as Director of Operations and the withdrawal of three police officers as operatives.



Lt. Col. Agyeman is to report to the Chief of Defense Staff for further investigation and appropriate action while the police officers are to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigations and disciplinary action.



“The Ministry of National Security wishes to assure the general public and particularly all media practitioners that the Ministry will expeditiously investigate any complaints against any personnel of its agencies.



“The tenets of National Security in Ghana should be based on a Whole-of-Government and a Whole-of-Society approach and cooperation from all well-meaning Ghanaians,” Mr Kan Dapaah stated.



The notice to investigate this issue by the Ministry was shot down by many, claiming there will be no fairness.



As a result, calls were rather made for an independent probe into the incident.