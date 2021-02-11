Kan-Dapaah's 'pyjamas chick' pops up in Eugene Arhin's divorce suit

Eugene Arhin is the Director of Communications at the Presidency

A lady who was captured in a compromising video with then National Security Minister under the first Akufo-Addo administration has been referenced in the divorce suit filed by wife of the Director of Communications at the Presidency.

In January, 2020 a video of Albert Kan-Dapaah in a bedroom conversation with this said lady was leaked online.



In the video, the Minister was seen enjoying the conversation and yielding to the 'orders' of this lady to turn around while she checked out his pyjamas.



Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong, following the incident, gave details including the name of this lady, which he gave as Chantel Kudjawu.



The MP vowed then that he was going to “bring her down” making sure she won’t go unpunished for her deliberate attempt to disgrace his colleague politician.



A year on, the Chantel Kudjawu has again been mentioned in a suit being filed by wife of Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.



The wife, Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin who filed the divorce suit alleged that her husband, among many other things, is cheating on her with Chantel Kudjawu (Gertrude Gbajo) (the same lady who was allegedly recorded with Kan-Dapaah).

The suit reads “that the Respondent has committed and keeps committing adultery, deserted the Petitioner and behaved unreasonably towards the Petitioner and by reason of the said treatment and conducts of the Respondent, the marriage has broken down beyond reconciliation and all attempts aimed at resolving the challenges have proven futile."



It added, “..the Respondent has other women in his life with whom he has extramarital affairs including one Chantel Kudjawu [Getrude Gbajo] whom the Respondent continues to have extramarital affairs with.” She adds.



The mentioning of Chantel Kudjawu’s name in the suit has stirred some reactions on social media as they seek answers on who exactly she is.



Watch the video below:



