Kandifo Institute signs five year MoU with USAG

Kandifo Institute signed 5-year MoU with USAG

Kandifo Institute, a Public Policy Think Tank, has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University Students’ Association of Ghana (USAG) for the establishment of a mutual working relationship.

The MoU, signed on Thursday in Accra, opens up all 40 member institutions of USAG to benefit from the Institute’s initiatives set to empower the youth through research, national policy dialogues, and private sector development towards shaping the development and destiny of Ghana.



Mr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Executive Director, Kandifo Institute, said the five-year MoU between Kandifo Institute and USAG made both the youthful think tank and the student union of about 40 member institutions and about 300,000 estimated student number a “forceful force.”



He said the future of the country was undoubtedly the youth who formed 52 per cent of the population, adding that, the influence in the future of young people demanded that they were groomed on the inside with a high level of emotional intelligence whilst managing the “shadow side.”



Mr Boakye-Danquah said all member institutions registered under USAG would by the accorded and exposed to initiatives of the Institute including; Kandifo Leadership Hive, Kandifo Economic Hive, Kandifo Governance Hive, Kandifo Mentoring and Coaching Hub, Kandifo Let’s Go Lower, Kandifo Let’s Her Lead, Kandifo Democratic Election Think Tank, Kandifo Abato Asomdwe Pledge, Kandifo MP/Assembly Shift and many more.

He said the Institute within the next 12 months would visit all member institutions of USAG to familiarise and introduce the students to the Institute and its initiatives.



Mr Joshua Opey, USAG, General Secretary, said all USAG members automatically were beneficiaries of the agreement, which marked the “beginning of greater things to come.”



He said the Association aimed at ensuring that all-around and resourceful graduates were produced to contribute effectively to the growth of the nation hence the partnership.