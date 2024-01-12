Kaneshie Court fines drivers for breaking traffic rules

File photo

Source: GNA

The Kaneshie District Court has ordered eight drivers to pay a fine of 25 penalty units equivalent to GH¢300.00 for breaking various traffic rules.

John Aggrey, Etu Kyeadze, Kingsley Owusu, Pascal Asomaning, Evans Aidoo, Jonathan Amoah, Samuel Baidoo and Yussif Ibrahim, will serve one week in prison for failing to pay the GH¢300.00 each.



All the drivers admitted the offences, including unauthorised parking, impeding other vehicular movements, posing danger to other road users and causing road obstruction.



Police Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana giving the facts told the Court presided over by Nana Abena Aso Owusu-Omenyo that on January 3, 2024, between 0800 hours and 0900 hours, police patrol team was on routine checks in some suburbs of the Accra Metropolis to ensure safety and free movements of cars and pedestrians on the roads.

The team, he said, encountered the drivers at the Cow Lane Rawlings Park breaching traffic regulations.



They were arrested for parking their vehicles on unauthorised places, soliciting for passengers at an unapproved area, causing road obstruction as well as posing danger to other motorists and pedestrians.



Chief Inspector Achana said they were processed and put before the Court.