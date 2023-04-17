Kaneshie District Court discharges Xavier Sosu

Member of Parliament(MP) for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu

Member of Parliament(MP) for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu has been discharged by the Kaneshie District Court.

It would be recalled that Francis-Xavier Sosu had been hauled before the Kaneshie District Court by the Ghana Police Service over a demonstration he led with his constituents to drum home the need for better roads in the Ayi Mensah-Danfa electoral areas on 25th October 2021.



He was charged with three counts of causing unlawful damage contrary to section 172(1)(b) of Act 29, obstruction of traffic contrary to section 9(f) of the Public Order Act and Causing Danger to road users contrary to section 22(a) of the Road Traffic Act, 2004.



However, the charges were vehemently denied by Hon. Sosu who insisted he was doing his parliamentary duties to hold the government accountable and acted within the law’s limits.

But on Monday, April 17, 2021, the Kaneshie District Court presided over by His Honour Oheneba Kuffour discharged the lawmaker for want of prosecution.



Reacting to his discharge, the Member of Parliament said this discharge clearly confirms his stance that the Police were behaving contrary to the law.



He further indicated that the attempted arrest by the police during the demonstration and subsequent attempt to arrest him at his church and the interdiction of his police officer were arbitrary capricious and deliberate attempts by the police to maliciously prosecute him for doing his duties as a sitting member of parliament doing his lawful duty within the limits of the law.