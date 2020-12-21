Kansaworodo community gets CHPS Compound

Queen-mother of Kansaworodo, Nana Ekua Mansa III

An ultra-modern Community-Based Health Planning Services(CHPS) compound has been commissioned at Kansaworodo in the Essikado-Ketan District.

The health facility which is the brainchild of the Queen-mother of Kansaworodo, Nana Ekua Mansa III, is ably supported by the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah, and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate in the just-ended elections and incumbent MP, Mr.Joe Ghartey.



The occasion also coincided with the commissioning of the Kansaworodo lorry park.



The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Health Services, Mr.Kofi Sutherland in an inaugural address, lauded the efforts of Prof. Ayensu-Danquah for supporting the establishment of the facility by donating medical items and medicine to the facility.



He also lauded the efforts of Mr.Joe Ghartey for supporting the health facility with hospital beds.



Mr Sutherland advised nurses at the facility to respond swiftly to the health care needs of patients in the community.



The Director reminded the nurses that the community required good health in a bid to create wealth for themselves and contribute meaningfully towards national development.

Mr Sutherland said it was the intention of the Ghana Health Services (GHS) to bring health care services to the doorsteps of the people.



He reminded nurses at the facility of their role to safeguard life and advised them to exhibit respect, love, and compassion towards their clients.



This District Health Director appealed to them to weigh children in the community to check their malnutrition level.



Mr Sutherland said though services at the facility were not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), plans were afoot to make the facility an NHIS accredited.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Prof. Ayensu-Danquah pledged to pay the medical bills of the first ten patients who would report to the clinic.



According to her, she was ready to foot the medical bills of patients who were not able to settle their bills after treatment.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah who is a medical doctor by profession, donated medicines such as multi-vitamin among others to kick start the clinic and pledged a monthly supply of medicine to the facility.



She said Kansaworodo was a fast-growing community and needed a befitting hospital.



The Queen-mother, Nana Ekua Mansa III who is the patron of the facility and the lorry station told journalists that she would see to the maintenance of the facilities to benefit the community.



She appealed to the community to always seek medical attention at the clinic instead of self-medication.