Kantamanto fire will be investigated – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said thorough investigations will be conducted into the fire incident at the Kantamanto market in the Central business district of Accra on Wednesday, December 16.

Dr Bawumia said this when he visited the scene to interact with victims who have lost their items to the outbreak.



So far, more than 2,500 shop owners have been affected due to the fire outbreak.



Leaders of shop owners have since asked the Vice President and government to be swift with its support. Dr Bawumia said there is going to be a meeting to discuss this matter further. “We will hold a meeting on Friday and deliberate on this matter. It is so sad. Please calm down,” he assured them.



Parts of the Kantamanto market in Accra have been razed down by fire.

The inferno occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.



The cause is not yet known.



