Karaga College of Education in the offing

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam disclosed this on Friday, October 14

Source: Jata FM/Kumbundoo

Plans are far advanced to establish an Education College in Karaga Constituency of the Northern Region for the purposes of training the required human resource needed to boost education delivery in the area.

According to the Member of Parliament for Karaga, a request has been put before the traditional authorities to grant a land to situate the school and once that is done, his office will facilitate the rest of the processes leading up to making the school a reality.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam who disclosed this on Friday[October 14] during a sod-cutting ceremony at Nyong to herald the construction of a hostel facility and workshop for the newly-established Nyong Technical and Vocational Institute expressed hopes that the college when established will not only help drive the training of the workforce needed for the education sector but will absorb products of the Karaga and Pishigu Senior High Schools, the only Senior High Schools in the area.



The Nyong Technical and Vocational Institute already has classrooms for the theory aspect of learning which are nearing completion and with a Workshop and a hostel facility expected to be completed in twelve months, challenges as regards where the practical aspect of learning will take place and sleeping place for would-be students have been addressed, meaning the school should be ready for its first admission by September 2023.



The Workshop and the dormitory complex are funded respectively by Rigworld International, an offshore oil and gas company and the Ghana Education Trust Fund(GETFUND).



The Deputy Energy Minister said education remains high on his agenda as it continues to be critical in driving development and enlightenment to the people.

Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam whiles in the constituency also made time to inspect ongoing construction works of an Ultramodern Community Center which when completed will provide a befitting place for the hosting of large gatherings and conferences.



The GHc1.2M project financed solely by the lawmaker will have a 1000-seater capacity auditorium, conference rooms for hosting of workshops, guestrooms, offices and washrooms.



Following the inspection, the former Tamale Mayor expressed satisfaction at the progress of work, saying he was elated that finally, the project which is a campaign promise of his to the youth of Karaga was on its way to fruition.



Hon. Mohammed Amin Adam capped his visit to the constituency with the commissioning and handing over of a maternity block to authorities of the Karaga Government Hospital.



The facility, built by the Northern Development Authority under its Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Projects can accommodate up to 12 patients and supervise two deliveries at a time. It is expected to boost the delivery of quality healthcare by reducing pressure on the existing infrastructure at the hospital.