Karaga MP chairs Northern Regional Reconciliation Committee

MP for Karaga Constituency, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency, who doubles as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has been selected by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to chair the Northern Regional Reconciliation Committee.

Members of the Northern Regional Reconciliation Committee are Mohammed Baantima Adam Samba, Nitiwul Bingab Dominic, Habib Iddrisu, Shanni Alhassan Sayibu, Prof Hudu Zakaria, Iddrissu Mariyam Bugala and Abukari Alhassan.



A statement signed by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, indicated that the leadership of the New Patriotic Party, in consultation with the respective regional executive committees, constituted the regional reconciliation committees.



According to him, the committees are tasked with fostering unity and reconciliation within the party in every constituency in their respective regions.

“The committees are further tasked with resolving any issues that have emanated from all party activities or events, including but not limited to polling station elections, constituency elections, regional elections, national elections, presidential elections, and parliamentary elections.”.



“We continue to register our gratitude to these esteemed individuals for their willingness to serve in this capacity and contribute to the unity and cohesion of our party", he said.