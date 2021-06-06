Karaga MP cuts sod for public community schools

Deputy Energy Minister-designate, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

Source: Abdul- Hanan, Contributor

Deputy Energy Minister-designate, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has cut sod for the construction of Community Public Schools at Kambonsiya in Karaga.

The project forms part of the Valco Trust Fund’s “Zero Under Trees” aimed at constructing 5,000 schools over the next five years.



The GHS3.5 billion initiative is in partnership with the Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Energy.



Speaking after the sod-cutting ceremony, Dr Amin Adam who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Karaga, the project is aimed at eradicating schools under trees and provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

According to him, “Through Valco Trust, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Education, these children will have a school block in three months time.”



He added “Education continues to be the candle that illuminates dark spots in our society, empowers communities to defeat poverty and provide the resources for long term development. We will therefore continue to highlight inequities in the distribution of educational infrastructure and mobilize resources to address these challenges.”



Present at the ceremony was the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shayibu, the District Education Directorate, Chiefs, Imams and Opinion Leaders.