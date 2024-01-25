Karpowership Ghana and the Ghana Commission for UNESCO inspire students to prioritize education and advocate for peace

Corporate Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Ms Sandra Amarquaye

Source: Karpowership Ghana

In a collaborative effort to mark the International Day of Education 2024, Karpowership Ghana joined forces with the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, with unwavering support from the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) SRC.

The event, themed "Learning for Lasting Peace", aimed to raise awareness of the crucial role of education and teachers in countering hate speech, discrimination, violence, and conflict, and promoting peace and sustainable development.



The event featured speeches by representatives from Karpowership Ghana, the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, TTU as well as interactive sessions with students.



The Corporate Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Ms Sandra Amarquaye delivered a compelling message, emphasizing that Karpowership Ghana is focused on impacting lives through education, hence the strategic partnership with the Ghana Commission for UNESCO for this program.



She said, "I humbly urge all of us to contribute with open hearts and willing hands to build a world where peace prevails.” Directly addressing the students, Sandra implored them to prioritize education and acquire skills for peaceful conflict resolution. She encouraged them to engage in community service and develop media literacy to counteract divisive narratives. Her message underscored that peace indeed starts with each individual.



Chief Programs Officer of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, Mr. Apollonius Asare, stressed the important role of teachers in turning schools into havens of peace and unity. He emphasized, "Learning for peace should be transformative, equipping learners with the knowledge, values, attitudes, skills, and behaviours essential for achieving peace in their communities."



Prof. Eric Bruce-Amartey, the Dean of Students at TTU called for a paradigm shift in education, urging individuals to become agents of change. He reiterated the shared responsibility of both educators and students to advocate for peace.

Squadron Leader Abdul Aziz Mustapha from the Ghana Armed Forces passionately asserted that peace is a shared responsibility. He urged all present to be agents of peace wherever they find themselves, reaffirming that the military is committed to protecting lives and maintaining peace and order.







The event was attended by over 200 participants, including students, teachers, media, and civil society representatives. The event also received positive feedback from the participants and the youth who engaged in a panel discussion for the opportunity to learn more about the importance of education for peace.



This collaborative celebration served as an example, reaffirming the commitment to education and peace advocacy, resonating with the belief that everyone has the power to contribute to a world where lasting peace prevails.



